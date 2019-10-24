Texas GOP House speaker won’t face criminal prosecution

Political News
Posted: / Updated:
Greg Abbott, Dennis Bonnen

FILE – In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, right, with Governor Greg Abbott, left, speaks at a news conference at the Texas Governor’s Mansion in Austin, Texas. Bonnen said in a statement Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 he will not run for re-election, making the announcement less than a week after the release of a secretly recorded conversation in which Bonnen sought help ousting members of his own party in 2020 and called a female lawmaker “vile.” (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A district attorney says Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen won’t face criminal charges for offering House media credentials in exchange for campaign help.

Brazoria County District Attorney Jeri Yenne released a statement Thursday calling Bonnen’s actions and statements “repugnant” but said there isn’t enough evidence to warrant criminal prosecution.

Bonnen was facing a state police investigation into allegations of misconduct after the release of a secretly recorded conversation in which he sought help ousting members of his own party in 2020 and used foul language to disparage Democrats.

Bonnen announced on Tuesday he will not run for re-election as speaker or his House seat after a growing number of Republicans called for his resignation.

The scandal has thrown Republicans into disarray at a time when their state dominance is slipping.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Dark web, stolen information

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Dark web, stolen information"

SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities"

SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities"

WWII veteran, former WF firefighter celebrates 100th birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "WWII veteran, former WF firefighter celebrates 100th birthday"

Drug Take-Back Day offers folks the opportunity to properly dispose of unused medication

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Take-Back Day offers folks the opportunity to properly dispose of unused medication"

Woman arrested for allegedly violating probation on conviction threatening to stab mother, bathe her in own blood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman arrested for allegedly violating probation on conviction threatening to stab mother, bathe her in own blood"

Man remains in Wichita Co. jail after failing to appear for drug charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man remains in Wichita Co. jail after failing to appear for drug charge"

Registered sex offender earns severe sentenced for more child pornography charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Registered sex offender earns severe sentenced for more child pornography charges"

Gov. Stitt visits Lawton residents to discuss safety, state improvements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Stitt visits Lawton residents to discuss safety, state improvements"

F-22 Demo team visits Hirschi High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "F-22 Demo team visits Hirschi High School"

4th Grader Commits Suicide; Parents Blame Bullying

Thumbnail for the video titled "4th Grader Commits Suicide; Parents Blame Bullying"

Hunter Dies After Deer Attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunter Dies After Deer Attack"