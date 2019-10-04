1  of  3
The Latest: Memphis voters choose mayor for another term

Political News
FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 file photo, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland speaks with a group potential voters at a restaurant in Memphis, Tenn. Voters in Memphis, Tennessee, are deciding who will lead the city for the next four years as they make their selection in a contentious mayor’s race. Polls close at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 in the non-partisan race for mayor in this Mississippi River city. The contest pits three leading contenders. Incumbent Mayor Jim Strickland is trying to fend off a challenge from Willie Herenton and Tami Sawyer. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on the election for mayor of Memphis, Tennessee. (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

Incumbent Jim Strickland will get another four years to lead Memphis, Tennessee, after a big victory in the city’s race for mayor.

Strickland led by a wide margin late Thursday, with results still trickling in. Strickland’s two main opponents, Willie Herenton and Tami Sawyer, have conceded the race to Strickland.

The 55-year-old Strickland was a City Council member before he was elected in 2015 as the first white mayor in nearly 25 years in the majority-black city.

During his tenure, he has helped lure economic development and defied the Tennessee legislature to help remove Confederate-era statues from city parks.

Strickland greatly outdistanced his opponents in fundraising, though he did not win the endorsement of the city’s fire and police unions.

3:01 p.m.

Voters in Memphis, Tennessee, are deciding who will lead the city for the next four years as they cast ballots in a contentious mayor’s race.

Polls close at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the non-partisan race for mayor in this Mississippi River city.

The contest pits three leading contenders. Incumbent Mayor Jim Strickland is trying to fend off a challenge from Willie Herenton and Tami Sawyer.

Herenton was the city’s first black elected mayor when he won in 1991. He has been out of politics since a failed run for Congress in 2010.

Sawyer is a social activist who currently serves as a Shelby County commissioner.

In a majority black city, experts say winning the African American vote is key. Strickland is white. Herenton and Sawyer are black.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

