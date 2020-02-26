The Latest: Sanders says Biden ‘conventional’ race won’t win

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks with members of the media after a Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the Democratic presidential primary contest (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Bernie Sanders is going after Joe Biden, warning that a “conventional campaign” like the former vice president’s won’t defeat Donald Trump.

Speaking at a rally in North Charleston, S.C., Sanders called out his opponent by name, knocking Biden for voting for “terrible trade policies like NAFTA” and the Iraq War. Sanders charged that “you’re not gonna bring working people into the political process when you voted for a terrible bankruptcy bill.”

Sanders and Biden are vying for an edge in South Carolina. While Biden remains in the lead in surveys of the state and said during Tuesday night’s debate he plans to win the primary, Sanders has been gaining ground after a series of wins across the three previous primary states.

In North Charleston on Wednesday, Sanders told the crowd that with their help, “we are going to win South Carolina.”

His opponents went after him during Tuesday night’s debate, charging he won’t be able to beat Trump and would spell doom for down-ballot Democrats if he became the nominee.

Sanders dismissed those attacks, noting a handful of surveys that have shown him beating Trump, and suggested his opponents were attacking because “the establishment is getting very, very nervous about our movement.”

South Carolina’s primary is Saturday.

__

11 a.m.

Rev. Al Sharpton is reminding black voters in South Carolina that civil rights leaders faced the same political flak for being alleged socialists that Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist, faces today.

Sharpton, who hosted a half-dozen Democratic presidential hopefuls Wednesday morning at a ministers’ breakfast sponsored by his National Action Network, made his observation before introducing Sanders.

Noting that Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was also criticized as a socialist while fighting for voting rights and other critical issues to the black community, Sharpton urged attendees to research that history.

“If socialism’s on your mind,” Sharpton told the audience, “read about what they said” about King and others who faced those attacks while fighting inequality.

Sanders told the audience that he was proud to support former President Barack Obama twice for president, slamming Trump as a “pathological liar” and a “racist.”