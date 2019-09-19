The Latest: Trump accuses SF of environmental violations

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump in California (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the Environmental Protection Agency will be “putting out a notice” of violations in San Francisco related to its homeless population.

Trump told reporters Wednesday aboard Air Force One that a tremendous amount of waste, including needles, is going through storm drains into the ocean.

He says: “It’s a terrible situation that’s in Los Angeles and in San Francisco. And we’re going to be giving San Francisco — they’re in total violation — we’re going to be giving them a notice very soon.”

Trump says: “They have to clean it up. We can’t have our cities going to hell.”

Trump is returning to Washington after two days of fundraising in California.

__

4:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump remains on a war footing. With California.

Trump’s primary mission during his two-day visit to the state was to raise millions from wealthy Republicans. But he also made a point of deriding the state’s handling of its homeless crisis, and on Wednesday, he issued a long-expected challenge to California’s authority to reduce car emissions.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, in turn, publicly called out the Trump White House for a lack of “moral authority” and lamented the state’s “unfortunate relationship” with the president.

The president and many Republicans see little downside to him making the nation’s most populous state a ready villain.

