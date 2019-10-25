The Latest: Trump predicts ‘bad things’ from DOJ review

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, before boarding Marine One for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base. Trump is heading to South Carolina to speak at Benedict College in Columbia. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Justice Department review of the Russia probe (all times local):

1 p.m.

President Donald Trump says “really bad things” will come from a Justice Department criminal investigation into the origins of the Russia probe.

Trump says the now-concluded special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election was a “hoax” and that “terrible things went on for our country.”

He says he’s leaving the matter to Attorney General William Barr. Barr had enlisted the U.S. attorney in Connecticut to conduct an administrative review of the Russia probe. But a person familiar with the matter has told The Associated Press that that review is now a criminal investigation. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Says Trump: “I think you’re going to see a lot of really bad things.”

1:19 a.m.

The Justice Department has shifted its review of the Russia probe to a criminal investigation, a person familiar with the matter says. It’s a move that is likely to raise concerns that President Donald Trump and his allies may be using the powers of the government to go after their opponents.

The revelation comes as Trump is already facing scrutiny about a potential abuse of power, including a House impeachment inquiry examining whether he withheld military aid in order to pressure the president of Ukraine to launch an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The person who confirmed the criminal investigation Thursday was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

