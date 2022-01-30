EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former President Donald Trump was in Conroe, Texas on Saturday, where he held a Save America Rally in front of thousands and thousands of supporters.

Days before Trump arrived supporters packed in around the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. Supporters driving in from state like Tennessee, Seattle, Michigan and California to name a few.

The former President took the stage at about 7:30pm local time and gave shout-outs to top Texas Republicans who are up for re-election, such as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Governor Greg Abbott.

Miller endorsing Trump for President in 2024 saying,

“I don’t know what’s happening in 2024, but I have a feeling if 45 wants to be 47, America will lift him up again,” Patrick said, later introducing Trump as the “45th and soon-to-be 47th president of the United States.”

Governor Abbott came out to a video showing support from Trump, and the former president later gave Gov. Abbott his “complete and total endorsement.”

Governor Abbott gave praise to Trump while touting his own accomplishments on funding the police and securing the southern border.

During his speech, Trump said president Joe Biden is creating a “Real risk of world war three.”

Trump blasted president Biden, Blaming him for foreign and domestic problems, and said America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was image changing and demonstrated weakness to the rest of the world.



“What Joe Biden and Pelosi-Schumer Congress have done to our country in just one year is a travesty of the highest order. Inflation is skyrocketing. Gas prices are soaring. Supply chains are crumbling. Can you believe what’s happening? You can’t get anything.” Donald Trump

He says North Korea is now testing missiles like never before, China is threatening Taiwan, Russia may take over Ukraine, and Iran is close to getting a nuclear weapon.

Trump also blamed Biden for problems at home, high inflation, supply chain problems, and a surge of migrants at the southern border.