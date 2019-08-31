Trump at golf club after going to Camp David to track storm

Political News

by: DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump pauses as he talks to media before boarding Maine One at the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, en route to Camp David in Maryland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

STERLING, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump visited his private Virginia golf club for several hours Saturday as Hurricane Dorian bore down on the Southeast coastline.

Trump traveled by helicopter from the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland to his property in Virginia.

The president gave the impression as he left the White House on Friday that he would spend Saturday at Camp David with experts monitoring what has developed into a powerful Category 4 storm.

He said he would return to Washington on Sunday to attend a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump traveled with a FEMA official and that he’s being briefed “every hour.”

Trump returned to Camp David later Saturday, where he was to be briefed on the hurricane.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale"

Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year"

Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz"

Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community"

Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step"

Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase"

State officials hope HB 37 stops porch pirates

Thumbnail for the video titled "State officials hope HB 37 stops porch pirates"

Nearly 800 state laws to take effect on Sept. 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nearly 800 state laws to take effect on Sept. 1"

Texas officials hope younger generation will consider consequences of smoking following 'Tobacco 21' law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas officials hope younger generation will consider consequences of smoking following 'Tobacco 21' law"

Truck v Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck v Business"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News