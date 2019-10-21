Trump defends Gabbard in Clinton spat, says she’s no agent

Political News
Posted:

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is attacking Hillary Clinton for suggesting Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian agent.

Trump says of Gabbard, “she’s not a Russian agent.”

Clinton appeared to call Gabbard “the favorite of the Russians” in a recent interview, saying she believes the Russians have “got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate.”

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting Monday, Trump says Clinton and other Democrats claim everyone opposed to them is a Russian agent.

He adds: “These people are sick.”

Trump says he thinks Clinton’s attack boosts Gabbard and his own political chances, claiming it shows concerns about Russian interference are just a “sham.”

U.S. intelligence agencies unanimously assessed that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

