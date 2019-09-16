Trump honors Yankees’ Rivera with Medal of Freedom

Donald Trump, Mariano Rivera

President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York Yankees baseball pitcher Mariano Rivera, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has given the Presidential Medal of Freedom to baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera.

Trump, a Yankees fan, praised Rivera on Monday as “maybe the greatest pitcher of all time.”

Rivera is a relief pitcher who spent his entire 19-year-career with the New York Yankees.

He holds the all-time record for saves and was the first player elected to the baseball Hall of Fame unanimously when he was enshrined this summer.

Trump recalled Rivera’s “dominance” en route to a career that included 13 All-Star selections and five World Series titles. The president also praised the Panama native who became a U.S. citizen on his charity work.

The White House ceremony made references to Rivera’s playing career, including playing Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” Rivera’s theme song.

