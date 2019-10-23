Trump includes Colorado in states getting border wall

Political News
Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks at the 9th annual Shale Insight Conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s boast of building part of the border wall in Colorado is garnering attention in the state, including from the state’s governor, Democrat Jared Polis.

Trump was speaking Wednesday to an audience in Pennsylvania when he included Colorado in a list of states where the border wall is being constructed, along with New Mexico and Texas.

The president said: “We’re building a wall in Colorado, we’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works, that you can’t get over, you can’t get under.”

Of course, Colorado doesn’t share a border with Mexico, which Polis, and others on social media noted.

Polis tweeted: “Well this is awkward …Colorado doesn’t border Mexico. Good thing Colorado now offers free full day kindergarten so our kids can learn basic geography.”

Early Thursday, Trump tweeted that he made the comment about Colorado and the wall “kiddingly” and said people in Colorado would benefit from the wall on the border.

