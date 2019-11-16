Trump intervenes in military justice cases, grants pardons

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has issued a full pardon for a former U.S. Army commando being charged with murder, undermining military justice proceedings.

A court-martial for Maj. Mathew Golsteyn had been scheduled for December at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, but was postponed until February.

The former Green Beret is accused of killing a suspected bomb-maker while deployed in Afghanistan. Golsteyn has argued that the Afghan was a legal target because of his behavior at the time of the shooting.

The case attracted Trump’s attention. He tweeted that Golsteyn is a “U.S. Military hero” who could face the death penalty “from our own government.”

Trump also issued a full pardon late Friday for Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance and ordered a promotion for Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Edward R. Gallagher.