Trump laments G-7 move from Doral after bipartisan pushback

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lamenting that he was forced to move next year’s Group of Seven summit from his private golf club in Florida after bipartisan criticism that he was trying to profit off the presidency.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting Monday, Trump says it would have been the greatest G-7 ever if held at his Doral resort outside Miami.

Trump dismissed concerns that he was trying to get free publicity for his resort. He says, “You don’t think I get enough promotion?”

Trump reversed course Saturday on hosting the G-7 at Doral after Republicans joined Democrats raising alarm.

Trump is claiming that he put his business interests in trusts, but the underlying assets — his family owned business — are well known to him.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

