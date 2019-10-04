Trump says he called off Rouhani meeting, not Iran

Hassan Rouhani

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in New York. Rouhani urged the United States on Thursday to “cease this policy of maximum pressure” in favor of “dialogue, and logic and reason.” Rouhani’s comments came one day after he accused Washington of engaging in “international piracy” against Iran by re-imposing economic sanctions after the U.S. withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is confirming that U.S. and Iranian officials discussed a possible meeting or call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at last week’s U.N. General Assembly, but he insists he was the one who called off the plans.

Trump tells reporters Friday that “our sides talked” but says Iran wanted sanctions relief as a condition for the meeting. He says, “I said you must be kidding.” Trump added, “Rouhani wanted a meeting at the U.N.”

Trump was responding to reports that it was the Iranian side that balked at the presidential conversation while at the U.N.

In New York last week, Rouhani urged the United States to cease its “policy of maximum pressure” on his nation, saying it was driving the possibility of negotiations even further away.

