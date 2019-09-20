Trump says he hosted Otto Warmbier’s parents over weekend

Fred Warmbier, Cindy Warmbier

FILE- In this May 3, 2018 file photo, Fred Warmbier, right, listens as his wife Cindy Warmbier, speaks of their son Otto Warmbier, an American who died in 2017 days after his release from captivity in North Korea, during a meeting at the United Nations headquarters. An administration official said President Donald Trump will host the parents of Otto Warmbier, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump hosted the family and friends of former hostage Otto Warmbier at the White House last weekend.

The president says 25 people were invited last Saturday to honor Warmbier. His parents say their son was tortured by North Korea after being convicted of trying to steal a propaganda poster and imprisoned for months. The 22-year-old suffered severe brain damage and died days after being returned to the U.S. in a vegetative state in 2017.

Trump says previous administrations should have tried to move faster to get him released.

Trump says that when it comes to getting hostages back home, the U.S. must move very quickly, and in the case of Warmbier, it was too late.

North Korea denied mistreating Warmbier.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

