Trump to have dinner with Otto Warmbier’s parents

Political News
Posted: / Updated:
Fred Warmbier, Cindy Warmbier

FILE- In this May 3, 2018 file photo, Fred Warmbier, right, listens as his wife Cindy Warmbier, speaks of their son Otto Warmbier, an American who died in 2017 days after his release from captivity in North Korea, during a meeting at the United Nations headquarters. An administration official said President Donald Trump will host the parents of Otto Warmbier, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump planned to have dinner Saturday with the parents of an American college student who died in 2017 shortly after being freed from captivity in North Korea.

An administration official said Trump was to host the parents of Otto Warmbier, who was convicted of trying to steal a propaganda poster while in the North Korea capital and spent 17 months in prison. He died at age 22 just days after being returned to the United States in a vegetative state.

Trump’s ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, was expected to join the dinner. Officials say he is among the 15 candidates Trump is considering to replace ousted national security adviser John Bolton.

Warmbier’s parents, Fred and Cindy Warmbier of suburban Cincinnati, say their son was tortured in prison and they were angered by Trump’s comments this spring that he took North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “at his word” that he was unaware of any mistreatment.

Trump later tweeted, “Of course I hold North Korea responsible for Otto’s mistreatment and death.” The tweet made no mention of Kim, with whom Trump is pursuing nuclear talks.

Doctors in Cincinnati said Warmbier had suffered severe brain damage, although they weren’t sure what led to it. North Korea denied mistreating him, saying he fell into a coma that resulted from botulism and a sleeping pill.

A law firm representing the Warmbier family didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

United Supermarkets donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Vernon

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Supermarkets donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Vernon"

Services set for Graham man killed in motorcycle accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Services set for Graham man killed in motorcycle accident"

Woman arrested after allegedly choking 4-year-old girl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman arrested after allegedly choking 4-year-old girl"

WF murder suspect in court Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF murder suspect in court Friday"

Wichita Falls man could soon be on trial for 2016 murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls man could soon be on trial for 2016 murder"

MSU's Redwine Wellness Center celebrates 10th anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU's Redwine Wellness Center celebrates 10th anniversary"

New space offers better acoustics to help Hirschi choir students hone skills

Thumbnail for the video titled "New space offers better acoustics to help Hirschi choir students hone skills"

Almost $1.3 million raised for Texoma Gives 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Almost $1.3 million raised for Texoma Gives 2019"

Shoe entrepreneur jailed after stealing shoes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shoe entrepreneur jailed after stealing shoes"

Wilbarger General CEO resigns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilbarger General CEO resigns"

Animal ordinance revisions move to next step: Wichita Falls City Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal ordinance revisions move to next step: Wichita Falls City Council"

Peanut Pill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peanut Pill"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News