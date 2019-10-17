In Texas, Trump will tour Louis Vuitton workshop, host rally

by: JILL COLVIN, Associated Press

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump is raising campaign money from supporters in Texas before touring a new Louis Vuitton leather workshop nearby and headlining a campaign rally in Dallas.

Upon landing Thursday, Trump credited his threat of sanctions on Turkey and the violence that has taken place for the announcement of a cease-fire in northern Syria, though critics say Trump green-lit the incursion and put the Kurdish forces in danger by announcing a U.S. troop withdrawal. Trump described the cease-fire as an “incredible outcome” that could not have occurred “unless you went somewhat unconventional.”

Trump carried Texas, a prized Republican stronghold with 38 Electoral College votes, by 9 points in 2016. But Democrats have pointed to demographic trends as well as the fact that Republican Sen. Ted Cruz won reelection by just over 2 points last year as evidence that the second-most-populous state could soon be in play.

On Tuesday, Trump’s campaign held a preview event in San Antonio featuring the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

