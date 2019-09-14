Trump’s GOP challengers say canceling primaries is a mistake

Breaking News
FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat Dinner in Baltimore. A federal appeals court in New York has restored a lawsuit by restaurant workers, a hotel event booker and a watchdog who say Trump has business conflicts that violate the Constitution. The lawsuit tossed out in 2017 by a lower-court judge was restored Friday, Sept. 13, by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The three Republican challengers to President Donald Trump say it’s a mistake for the party to cancel primaries ahead of the 2020 election.

Bill Weld, Joe Walsh and Mark Sanford write in a Washington Post opinion piece published Friday that the Republican Party has “taken a wrong turn” in letting Trump define the party. They describe the president as “a serial self-promoter who has abandoned the bedrock principles of the GOP.”

At least four states — South Carolina, Nevada, Arizona and Kansas — have canceled Republican primaries and caucuses next year to help smooth Trump’s path to reelection. Weld, Walsh and Sanford are urging the party to reconsider.

Trump has dubbed his three challengers “The Three Stooges.” None of them is expected to generate enough support to defeat Trump.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

