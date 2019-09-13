Breaking News
Huffman gets 14 days behind bars in college scam

UPS to pay $8.4M to settle claim of overcharging government

Political News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says United Parcel Service Inc. must pay $8.4 million to settle allegations that the company was overcharging the federal government for package deliveries.

The settlement was announced Friday.

The Justice Department alleges UPS failed to abide by terms of its contract with the General Services Administration and overcharged the government for services from 2007 until 2014. The government says its contract required UPS to provide the same lower prices offered to other customers.

Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt said the settlement shows the government “will hold accountable” contractors who try to overcharge the federal government.

The settlement resolves the allegations, but there was no determination of liability.

UPS said the allegations stemmed from “good faith differences regarding contract interpretation” and it was pleased the matter was resolved.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Peanut Pill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peanut Pill"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-13-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-13-19"

What the Tech: Antenna scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Antenna scams"

Ranger @ Vernon College—Sept. 12, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ranger @ Vernon College—Sept. 12, 2019"

Football players give student clothes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football players give student clothes"

Texoma Gives Totals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives Totals"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery"

WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window"

Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News