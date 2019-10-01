1  of  2
US approves $39M sales of anti-tank missiles to Ukraine

by: LISA MASCARO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress and the State Department have given initial approval to a $39 million sale of anti-tank missiles to Ukraine to help the country battle Russia-backed separatists, officials said Tuesday.

Congressional aides said final approval of the sale of the Javelin missiles is expected to be announced soon after both Republicans and Democrats signed off on the proposal. The aides spoke on condition of anonymity because the sale is not final.

It was first reported Tuesday by Bloomberg News. The State Department declined to comment.

Ukraine requested the missiles earlier this year. It is not part of the aid that was delayed as President Donald Trump pressed the Ukrainian president to investigate his political rival.

The Javelin missile is manufactured by a joint venture of Lockheed Martin, based in North Bethesda, Maryland, and Raytheon Co., which has its headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The U.S. has been providing military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded following the ouster of a Kremlin-backed president in 2014.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

