US hits Cuba’s Raul Castro, family with travel ban

Mike Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens during an event hosted by the Department of State’s Energy Resources Governance Initiative in New York, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump administration is imposing a travel ban on former Cuban President Raul Castro and his immediate family for human rights abuses.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says in a statement released Thursday that Castro and his four children will be hit with the ban. He says it is in response to “gross human rights abuses” in Cuba and supporting Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in his crackdown on the opposition.

Castro is no longer president of Cuba but remains at the top of the Cuban Communist Party, which Pompeo says is guilty of arbitrarily detaining thousands of people, including more than 100 political prisoners

