1  of  25
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

US raps France for prisoner swap with Iran

Political News

by: MATTHEW LEE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Sunday harshly criticized France for releasing an Iranian man wanted for prosecution by the United States in an apparent prisoner swap with Iran.

The State Department said it “deeply regrets” the “unilateral” French decision to release Jalal Rohollahnejad, who was the subject of a U.S. extradition request on charges of violating American sanctions on Iran.

Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that France had failed to uphold its obligations under a joint extradition treaty and harmed the cause of justice. Rohollahnejad was released from French custody on Friday in an apparent swap for French researcher Roland Marchal who had been detained in Iran for more than eight months on charges of violating state security laws.

“The United States deeply regrets France’s unilateral decision to release Iranian national Jalal Rohollahnejad from its custody,” she said. “There are multiple outstanding U.S. charges against him related to the illegal export of equipment with military applications in violation of U.S. sanctions.”

“The United States and France have a shared interest in bringing those accused of serious crimes to justice, particularly in cases with national security implications,” Ortagus said. “It is regrettable in this instance that France failed to uphold its treaty obligations and prevented justice from being pursued.”

Iranian state TV reported late Friday that Marchal had been freed, just hours after French authorities released Ruhollahnejad. It said France had planned to deliver Ruhollahnejad to the U.S. for his alleged role in violating U.S. sanctions on Iran. It said he had been in jail in France for more than a year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News