1  of  2
Breaking News
Fourth COVID-19 (coronavirus) case announced in Wichita Co. Officials confirm two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita Co.
1  of  26
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Broken Chains Freedom Church Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

USDA now undecided on challenging judge’s food stamps ruling

Political News

by: ASHRAF KHALIL, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Two residents select items on a community table, filled with groceries for those in need, in Derry, N.H., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The table was started as part of a local Facebook group, reaching out to residents that are impacted by the virus outbreak and the quick slowdown in the economy. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Agriculture Department on Thursday backed off its statement that it would appeal a court decision blocking changes to the food stamp program that would have resulted in hundreds of thousands of people losing benefits.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled last week that the agency could not move forward with the new rule, which was to take effect April 1.

Asked about the ruling Wednesday, an Agriculture Department spokesperson said in an email that “USDA disagrees with the court’s reasoning and will appeal its decision.”

On Thursday, however, a senior USDA official said Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue had not decided whether or not to appeal, saying the agency was focused now on the coronavirus pandemic. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official cited the package of coronavirus relief legislation that President Donald Trump signed into law Wednesday. The package prevents anyone from losing food stamps for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

Perdue, in a public statement released Thursday, said his department was focused on maintaining food security in the midst of a crisis.

“We are going to be as flexible as we can at USDA to get food out to people who may need it,” Perdue said. “People need food and that’s what USDA does.”

Under the current rules, able-bodied adults without dependents must show they’ve worked at least 80 hours per month for more than three months in a 36-month period to stay in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — commonly known as food stamps.

However, individual states have had the ability to waive that work requirement and time limit for areas of the state that have high unemployment rates. The changes, championed by Perdue, would have taken that waiver ability from the states, starting April 1. Estimates from the Agriculture Department set the number of people who would be removed from the program at approximately 700,000.

What remains unclear is what will happen later this year when the pandemic crisis presumably passes. The USDA official said the agency has until mid-May to decide whether or not to appeal Howell’s ruling.

Perdue has been a strong supporter of the changes, saying they were necessary to prevent people from becoming used to a lifetime of “government dependency.”

“We need to encourage people by giving them a helping hand but not allowing it to become an indefinitely giving hand,” he wrote in an editorial last year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News