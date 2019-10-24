Warren campaign office in New Hampshire broken into

Presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) joins striking Chicago Teachers Union and SEIU Local 73 members for a speech on the picket line outside Oscar DePriest Elementary School on the West Side, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign says its headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire, was broken into, along with other offices in the same building.

Andrew Taverrite, Warren’s New Hampshire communications director, says in a statement that the break-in occurred Wednesday night and “we have no reason to believe this was targeted to the campaign or is anything further than a regular break-in.”

A Manchester Police Department electronic log shows a burglary reported shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday. The campaign says it is “working with authorities.”

Warren is campaigning in New Hampshire and has an afternoon town hall scheduled at Dartmouth in Hanover, about 75 miles northwest of Manchester.

The state hosts the nation’s first presidential primary on Feb. 11.

