White House moves to halt Times, Post subscriptions

Political News

by: KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks at the 9th annual Shale Insight Conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has had it with The New York Times and The Washington Post. The White House is preparing to instruct federal agencies not to renew their subscriptions to the newspapers.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is describing the move as a cost-saving measure.

Grisham said that “not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving for taxpayers — hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Trump is often critical of the two newspapers and said in a Fox News interview on Monday that “we don’t want” the Times in the White House anymore, and “we’re going to probably terminate that and The Washington Post.”

White House aides say the print editions of the newspaper are no longer coming into the White House, though online access continues.

Jonathan Karl, the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, said on Thursday, “I have no doubt the hardworking reporters of The New York Times and Washington Post will continue to do quality journalism, regardless of whether the president acknowledges he reads them. Pretending to ignore the work of a free press won’t make the news go away or stop reporters from informing the public and holding those in power accountable.”

Representatives from the Times and Post declined to comment.

The White House plan for the agencies was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

It’s unclear when the instructions will go out to agencies.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Dark web, stolen information

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Dark web, stolen information"

SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities"

SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities"

WWII veteran, former WF firefighter celebrates 100th birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "WWII veteran, former WF firefighter celebrates 100th birthday"

Drug Take-Back Day offers folks the opportunity to properly dispose of unused medication

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Take-Back Day offers folks the opportunity to properly dispose of unused medication"

Woman arrested for allegedly violating probation on conviction threatening to stab mother, bathe her in own blood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman arrested for allegedly violating probation on conviction threatening to stab mother, bathe her in own blood"

Man remains in Wichita Co. jail after failing to appear for drug charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man remains in Wichita Co. jail after failing to appear for drug charge"

Registered sex offender earns severe sentenced for more child pornography charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Registered sex offender earns severe sentenced for more child pornography charges"

Gov. Stitt visits Lawton residents to discuss safety, state improvements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Stitt visits Lawton residents to discuss safety, state improvements"

F-22 Demo team visits Hirschi High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "F-22 Demo team visits Hirschi High School"

4th Grader Commits Suicide; Parents Blame Bullying

Thumbnail for the video titled "4th Grader Commits Suicide; Parents Blame Bullying"

Hunter Dies After Deer Attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunter Dies After Deer Attack"