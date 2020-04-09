1  of  5
Breaking News
Electra confirms first positive case of COVID-19 Wichita County amends disaster declaration; allows pet grooming and seed sales Wichita Co. officials confirm two new COVID-19 cases, total up to 50 Howmet announces layoffs, temporary closure Two new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche Co., total up to 44
Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at 5 p.m.
1  of  17
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

White House tests journalists for COVID-19

Political News
Posted: / Updated:

Members of the media wait in line to receive a test for COVID-19 by the White House Medical Unit before attending a news conference with President Donald Trump in the press briefing room at the White House, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House tested journalists for COVID-19 before Thursday’s press briefing, marking the latest effort by the White House and the White House Correspondents’ Association to keep the new coronavirus off the campus.

The testing followed a report that a member of the White House press corps who was at the White House on Tuesday has experienced symptoms consistent with the disease. The journalist ended up testing negative and is feeling better, Jonathan Karl, the association’s president, said in an e-mail Thursday.

Officials from the White House Medical Unit conducted a rapid form of the COVID-19 test, taking swabs from both nostrils of each press corps member.

President Donald Trump has been tested at least twice for COVID-19, including once using the rapid form of the test administered to reporters. The White House said Trump’s results were negative.

The White House last week also disclosed that anyone expected to be in “close proximity” to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence would be administered a COVID-19 test.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News