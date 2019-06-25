First Democratic debate of 2020 presidential election

The first Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential election is underway, and this is the first time many of the candidates will have a national audience to demonstrate command of the issues and some personality as well.

It’s also the first time multiple women will be on stage showcasing the largest and most diverse line-up of Democrats in history.

A warm welcome in Miami to an incoming wave of Democrats.

20 candidates set to debate in the magic city this week, likely facing questions on issues including immigration and the standoff with Iran.

A new straw poll from move.org shows Senator Elizabeth Warren as top pick of members of the progressive group. Behind her senator bernie sanders, trailing by 21 points. However, the two won’t be sharing the stage.

The candidate field is so crowded it had to be divided. One group set to debate Wednesday and the second group is set to debate on Thursday.

Another poll, this one of early primary state voters puts former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead.

“A lot of people still think he’s the guy that can beat Donald Trump, especially given the fact that Trump keeps attacking him,” NBC columnist Eugene Robinson said.

Ahead of the debate, candidates are attempting to upstage one another. Bernie Sanders is proposing a plan to erase all student loan debt through new taxes on Wall Street.

Beto O’Rourke is unveiling his idea to pay for future veterans’ health care by taxing wealthy families without members serving in the military.

And South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is juggling the debate and rising racial tensions back home.

“Are you asking if Black lives matter?” Buttigieg said. “Of course Black lives matter.”

The first debate will include the two Texas candidates, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke and former Housing Secretary Julián Castro.

Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are among the Democratic candidates that will be on the debate stage on night two.

You can catch the Democratic primary debates right here on KFDX Wednesday and Thursday starting at 8 p.m.