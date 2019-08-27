Popeye’s employee pours cayenne pepper into sandwich ingredients

“She’s pouring a bunch of cayenne sauce pepper into the mayonnaise?”

An employee of Popeye’s in Scott is accused of pouring cayenne pepper into a sandwich’s ingredients.

The unidentified employee shot video of the incident. That video was posted on Instagram.

“This is not something that should be done to a burger, and everybody is after the burger and wants the burger.” Lewis said.

When Keanna Lewis saw the video, she took a screen recording and posted it on facebook. The video went viral.

“That’s a lot of cayenne pepper that was done and put inside the sauce that’s on the burger, and a lot of people can’t have that.” Lewis said.

People like Gabrielle Mays…

“I get ulcers from stress so if I would have had one of those sandwiches and I had an ulcer in my mouth, my mouth probably would have hurt, ya know. And that’s kinda messed up,” Mays said.

Standup: “this is the popeyes where the chaos began. I reached out to the police chief here in Scott, and he said that the police department would not be investigating the situation, as it is not a criminal matter. He says it’s an internal matter that should be handled by popeye’s.”

Popeye’s has since fired the employees involved. The restaurant said it is investigating the situation.

A popeye’s human resources director said any necessary legal action will be taken against those involved.

No word on if the extra spicy sandwiches were actually served to customers.