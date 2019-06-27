Possible Clay Co. snake bite emphasizes awareness necessity

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)—

Another possible snakebite victim in Texoma underscores the heightened risks and precautions residents are urged to follow.

First responders were called to a rural home in southern Clay County about 9:30 a.m., off Buffalo Springs Road, for a 3-year-old girl with a possible snake bite.

Officials said a snake was not found, but her symptoms indicated it could have been a venomous snake.

Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons said the apparent bite was to a toe, and the girl was flown to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth for further treatment.

Her condition is not available at this time but stay with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on this story.