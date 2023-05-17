Editor’s Note: This story has been edited to update the name of the victim.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is in jail on a $100,000 bond, apparently in connection with a hit-and-run fatality last October.

Jesus Mondragon was booked Tuesday on a charge of an accident involving a death on October 24, 2022. He is also being held on a detainer for ICE, with no bond.

It appears police may have referred the case to the grand jury, which led to the arrest.

On October 24, 2022, around 5:15 in the morning, 64-year-old Jose Medina was riding a bicycle on MLK Blvd. near Flood Street. A bystander found his body on the road and called for help. Attempts to revive Medina on the scene were not successful.

Police could not find any witnesses to the actual incident, and Crime Stoppers asked for citizens’ help in finding the driver who apparently struck him.