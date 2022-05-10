WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A few showers and thunderstorms are possible as we go into the late evening hours on Tuesday.

Wind gust speeds will be over 30 mph as the day continues with a speed of 32 mph around 7 p.m. tonight which is when we start to have a chance for showers.

As we go into Tuesday night, storms will be moving east in from the west by about 9:30 p.m. There is a possibility for storms to come in sooner.

There is a slight risk for severe weather across the western portions of the area.

Storms will continue as we go into the hours before midnight and will die off between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

For Wednesday, May 11, we have mostly clear skies throughout the day.