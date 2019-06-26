Preparation continues for 2019 Democratic debate

Members of the media gather for a walk-through of the stage set-up for the first democratic debate, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Ten presidential candidates, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, are set to converge on the debate stage on the first night of Democratic debates to offer their pitches to the American people and attempt a breakout moment for their campaigns. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Democrats continue to prepare for the first big debate in Miami, in the spin room of Wednesday night’s debate. All of the candidates who will be on stage will talk with reporters trying to show why they’re the ones who had the breakout moment.

Who to watch tonight:

Elizabeth Warren. The senator is going to be center stage. She’s the biggest name on stage, but that also makes her the biggest target.

There will be plenty of other candidates trying to seize on this opportunity to show that they belong in the top tier also, looking to elbow their way in, possibly be a little bit aggressive—people like Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Cory Booker, former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke as well.

Lots to watch tonight, including policy too. Keep in mind, there are sharp democratic divides on issues like healthcare and climate change and topically, immigration. Don’t be surprised to see all of it come up Wednesday night in just a few hours from now.

Stay tuned for much more coming up on Nightly News.