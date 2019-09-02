1  of  4
Breaking News
US Postal Service employee among those killed in Odessa mass shooting Shooter’s identity released, his home raided by law enforcement DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa Mass shooting in Odessa: here’s what we know

Preparing for disaster: early planning pays off

News
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — Unlike and hurricanes, many disasters leave you no time to prepare.

“It’s a disaster. We call it that for a reason,” says FEMA’s Jeff Byard. “Your lives are going to be impacted, your stuff is going to be impacted.”

That impact can be softened by preparation, like gathering a kit of essentials.

“Food, water, phone charger, your medications, a small first aid kit,” advises Cindy Huge of the American Red Cross.

That kit should be easily portable. It’s also important to have an escape and evacuation plan.

“Practice this with family members and children, which way to escape and have a spot to meet at where you will account for everyone,” Huge says.

Cash and non-perishable food are something else you’ll need, especially if you have to evacuate.

You can also prepare by backing up important documents.

“Take pictures of your house insurance, your car insurance, important documents to your family,” Huge says.

This way, the aftermath is nowhere near as bad as the disaster itself.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Ford recalls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford recalls"

Give bock beer sales to be donated to food bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Give bock beer sales to be donated to food bank"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-2-19"

India Carter college health

Thumbnail for the video titled "India Carter college health"

Justice Ruth BG

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justice Ruth BG"

Jackson county fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson county fatal"

Fast Eddys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fast Eddys"

Lauren's law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lauren's law"

WF Brewing Co. pouring up new ale in partnership with WFAFB

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Brewing Co. pouring up new ale in partnership with WFAFB"

Lauren's Law goes into effect almost 3 years after her passing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lauren's Law goes into effect almost 3 years after her passing"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News