DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — President Donald Trump will host a campaign rally in Dallas on Thursday, October 17.

The event will be held at the American Airlines Center, located at 2500 Victory Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219.

The rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

If you want to attend, you must register for tickets by going to the President’s campaign website.

You may only register up two tickets per mobile number per event.

All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis.