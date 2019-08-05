President Trump condemns ‘racism, bigotry and white supremacy’ after weekend of mass shootings

From gun reform, to a change in the way Americans treat one another, a common belief is this has to stop.

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC News) — Demanding that “sinister ideologies” be defeated, President Donald Trump on Monday condemned “racism, bigotry and white supremacy” in a stark address to the nation following a devastating and bloody weekend in the U.S. during which two mass shootings in less than a day left at least 29 people dead.

“In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy,” Trump said in a nationally televised address from the White House. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America.”

“Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul,” Trump said.

District 13 Congressman Mac Thornberry's statement on this weekend deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

The president also voiced support for stronger death penalty legislation for those who commit mass shootings, putting additional resources and new tools toward helping identify early warning signs before shooters act, and reforming mental health laws.

“Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun,” he said.

Trump’s address was his first to the nation following a pair of horrific mass shootings over the weekend.

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire into a crowd at an El Paso, Texas, retail area that is popular among both local residents and shoppers from just across the border with Mexico.

Then early Sunday, a shooter attacked a crowd outside a popular bar in Dayton, Ohio, as patrons were enjoying a night out.

Just before the El Paso attack, the alleged suspect, identified by police as Patrick Crusius, 21, from the Dallas area, posted a diatribe against immigrants, a senior law enforcement official told NBC News. He railed against immigrants in Texas and pushed talking points about preserving European identity in America.

Also issuing a statement about the shootings, Congressman Mac Thornberry.

“After the recent tragedies in El Paso and Dayton, it is especially important that we all tone down the rhetoric, avoid the temptation to call names and cast blame, and not use tragedy to score political points. We need a deep, thoughtful conversation about the sickness that affects young men in America and about steps we can take to heal our society. There may be new laws that are appropriate, but the suggestions made here: WSJ Ed, The Killers in our Midst are a good place to start in addressing the deeper issues.” Rep. Mac Thornberry, (R) District 13

