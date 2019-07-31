Trump nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe as director of national intelligence

In this Wednesday, July 24, 2019 photo, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, questions former special counsel Robert Mueller as he testifies to the House Intelligence Committee about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump announced Sunday, July 28 that he will nominate Rep. Ratcliffe to replace Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, who is leaving his job next month. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Trump has nominated Texas Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe to take over the country’s top job in the intelligence community the Director of National Intelligence.

Ratcliffe was a U.S. Attorney in Texas before he ran for Congress in 2014.

He serves on the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees and has kept a relatively low profile until last week.



But before Ratcliffe can take on the new role, he must be confirmed by the Senate.



The reception, even among Republican Senators has been lukewarm.

“Ratcliffe has shown no inclination to speak truth to power, he’s just gone along with all of trump’s ways.” U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said.

“I think once they get to know him like I know him that they will be confident that he can do the job,” Texas Senator John Cornyn said.



Senator John Cornyn hopes to start the confirmation process as soon as president trump makes Ratcliffe’s nomination official.