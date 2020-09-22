President Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — President Donald Trump tweets he will announce his Supreme Court nominee at the White House on Saturday.

Monday, the President met at the White House with Federal Appeals Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett who is believed to be the frontrunner, although he said he’s considering four other women as well.

Democrats, led by former Vice President Joe Biden, said voters should weigh in first and the decision should wait until after the election.

Republicans currently control the Senate with a 53-47 margin and would need a majority to appoint a new Supreme Court Justice.

On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not dismiss the idea of a second impeachment of the president to force the Senate to hold a trial in order to delay a battle over the president’s coming Supreme Court nomination.

The time of the announcement is to be announced.