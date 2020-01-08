President Trump to make statement on Iran missile attacks

(KFDX/KJTL)— On Tuesday, President Trump made an announcement on Twitter after Iran said they retaliated by launching missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops following the killing of Iranian Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week.
According to President Trump, he will be making a statement Wednesday morning.
All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020