President Trump to make statement on Iran missile attacks

An aerial view shows mourners attending a funeral ceremony for Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades, who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike, in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. The body of Gen. Qassem Soleimani arrived Sunday in Iran to throngs of mourners, as President Donald Trump threatened to bomb 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if Tehran retaliates by attacking Americans. (Morteza Jaberian/Mehr News Agency via AP)

(KFDX/KJTL)— On Tuesday, President Trump made an announcement on Twitter after Iran said they retaliated by launching missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops following the killing of Iranian Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week.

According to President Trump, he will be making a statement Wednesday morning.