President Trump to officially launch 2020 campaign in Florida

(NBC News) President Donald Trump will officially launch his 2020 campaign for re-election Tuesday in Orlando, Florida.

Supporters are already lining up outside the Amway Center, where the president will be making his announcement.

According to a person close to the campaign, the president is cutting ties with some of his pollsters after leaked internal data showed the president trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in 11 critical 2020 battleground states. The president’s campaign staff is downplaying the results as old news, considering the polling was conducted between March 13 and March 28.

Meanwhile, Republicans are focusing on voter registration to tip turnout in their favor. A conservative group is spending $20 million to sign up new voters, ahead of the 2020 election. Their efforts will begin in Florida, where there are currently nine million unregistered voters.

