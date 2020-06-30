Preventing, testing of mosquitos during summer season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Though the coronavirus is getting all the headlines this summer, there are other potentially deadly viruses waiting to strike, and many of them are carried by mosquitos.

Early summer rain clouds are a welcome sight in Texoma, but what’s not so welcome are the clouds of mosquitoes the rain brings.

“For the last week and a half, we have seen an uptick on the number of complaints on mosquitoes but in our traps, we haven’t noticed a significant number of the mosquitoes we are receiving,” Environmental Health administrator Samantha Blair said.

Blair said one reason they may appear is that there are unusually large numbers of these bloodsuckers, and the strong winds lately are causing them to take shelter around homes and fences.



Blair also said by taking a few simple steps, you should see a decrease in the number of mosquitos around your yard.

“Dump or drain any standing water, that is to help to prevent breeder mosquitos which are responsible for dengay zika so with that any sort of children’s toys trash rain barrels pet bowls you want to dump those out and wipe the inside of the container to remove any egg,” Blair said.

Stagnant water is the breeding ground for mosquitos that can carry the West Nile Virus, and the health district is already testing samples.

“We have not had any mosquito pools come back positive for West Nile yet or any local cases for 2020 but still a concern we usually find one pool that has it per year so we make sure everyone is protecting themselves when going outside,” Blair said.

By taking a few precautions and using repellent, you may have one less virus to worry about this summer.

Wearing long sleeves and jeans is also suggested while you are outside.