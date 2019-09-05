Proceed with caution if you follow the Twitter trend #NumberNeighbor

MISSOURI (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman in Missouri is scared after receiving threatening texts from a number she’d never seen before.



The texter seems to be someone who took advantage of the so-called “number neighbor” trend. Delana received threats from her “number neighbor”:

“I’m still scared he could come find me,” says Delana.

Delana asked that we protect her identity for this story.

The mom of two had quite the scare Saturday when she got a series of text messages from an unknown number.

“My phone kept on going off and off and off. I thought maybe it was my husband sending me something,” said Delana.

The stranger was her “number neighbor” – someone whose phone number was just one digit off from hers.



“What’s poppin? Answer me. Right now.” The messages started cordial but quickly escalated into something more sinister. “I will find you and i will kill you.”

The person made several unwanted sexual advances and called Delana their “future lover.”

She was terrified and told the person they had the wrong number.

The stranger wrote back “don’t test me”, warning Delana of their “split personality.”



“I’ve done psychology in college. Those can go too far, especially if someone is not on their medication.”

The mystery texter told Delana they were number neighbors but she didn’t know what that meant.

She finally ended the conversation when asked about her gender. “Are you male, female or furry?”

Delana says she called police. They were familiar with “number neighbors” and told her to block the number and give them a call if she notices anyone suspicious around her house.

“They think nothing will come of it.” Delana says she still shaken by it all.

“I still make sure every window is locked in my house, every door is locked.”

She says she doesn’t want the person who sent her the messages to get in trouble, but people need to understand there’s a thing as taking it to far. This was just that.

“I think jokes are fine if you want to do the neighbor number thing but doing it to the level of threatening. It’s not a game at that point. I have family. I have children. That’s too much.”

The “number neighbor” trend took off on Twitter last month, when some people shared screenshots of their conversations.

However, this is not the norm. Most of those conversations appear to be light-hearted.