Program works to integrate Sheppard AFB Military Spouses into community

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce held its first quarterly Military Spouse Community Tour on Monday, September 23, 2019.

The goal of this event is to integrate military spouses into our community through various educational and fun activities.

Almost 30 spouses attended and the feedback was incredible. “ I wanted to send a huge thank you for putting together this tour! It was such a wonderful experience! And a win-win; for us because we feel more connected to the community, and for local businesses because we will no longer walk by, but actually go IN because we now know what awesomeness they have to offer us! It was put together wonderfully and I very much look forward to the next one,” said Patti DeMotts.

Each tour will be unique and help to showcase different aspects of Wichita Falls. The first tour started with lunch catered by Jason’s Deli at the Wichita Falls Brewery, followed by CrashWorks STEAM studio and Makerspace where they showed us how cool science can be.

Next, Dexter provided some insight into their new downtown schoolhouse. After Dexter, Maniac’s Mansion allowed the group to feel like kids again in a space filled with arcade games. Finally, B Cocoa Artisan Chocolates provided an array of sweets that showcased their true talent.

“The Chamber of Commerce of Wichita Falls is a great group of people who are working really hard at making and keeping Wichita Falls a wonderful place to live. They held a military spouses tour of downtown that was just splendid and allowed us, who are fairly new to Wichita Falls, to visit some great businesses downtown. We look forward to future tours around the rest of Wichita Falls as well. They really grasp the beauty of this town and seem to be very passionate about what they do,” said Danielle Whalen.

The next tour will be in December and event details will be available soon. “I look forward to our next military spouse community tour! These tours help the Wichita Falls Community show just how willing and able they are to roll out the red carpet for our defense community. The benefit of having events like these are greater than just showing a group of people a good time, they provide a quality of life aspect they were missing out on before.

The tours help to make lasting connections that will help our local workforce, retainability, and the overall mood of our community. I am confident that each tour will be better than the last with the support of the Chamber team and a local community excited to get involved,” Adrene Wike said.