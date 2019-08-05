Project Back to School to enter its 11th year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Since August 2009, Cheryl Ritchie and a team of volunteers have made it their duty to ensure that no child starts off the school year without the necessary supplies.

They have been doing this through the annual “Project Back to School Roundup”.

This year the Roundup will be right back at the MPEC, on Saturday, August 10, at 9 a.m. and ends at noon.

“It eliminates the anxiety for a kid coming to school maybe without the things that they need because we already have that for them,” Principal of Kate Burgess Elementary School Principal Jeff Hill said.

The ‘It’ he mentioned is “Project Back to School”.

The principal of Kate Burgess Elementary School Jeff Hill said the annual Roundup created by Cheryl Ritchie that ensures that no child goes to school without the supplies they need to succeed has been a blessing not just for the kids at his school, but kids in WFISD.

“Going back to school is tough enough and so Project Back to School alleviates the burden or the stress of parents having to provide school supplies for their kids,” Hill said.

The community-driven program provides disadvantaged children with a pre-packed custom school supply kit, backpack and more to begin school each year.

“Unfortunately, we’ve got up to10,000 kids in both Wichita Falls ISD and the Cityview ISD who just need a helping hand,” Project Back to School Support Team Member Seonaid Acevedo said.

The event is in its 11th year and on Saturday the MPEC will be packed with parents, kids, volunteers and other community leaders supporting our kids. There will be about 60 vendor booths, and kids will not just receive school supplies, but they can also receive visual and dental checks just in time for the 2019-2020 academic year.

“Being able to take care of some of those things and being able to provide just the basic needs for kids before they come back to school is just a great thing,” Hill said. Officials are hoping to serve at least 6,800 children at this year’s event, building their confidence one backpack at a time.

To receive the free school supplies and backpack, the child must show proof of eligibility, follow this link to see requirements.