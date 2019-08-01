Proposed Senate bill would limit engagement features on social media

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — A bill has been introduced in the Senate that aims to fight social media addiction.

Republican Josh Hawley introduced the legislation, called the “Social Media Addiction Reduction Technology Act,” on Tuesday.

The bill would ban practices frequently used by top social networking sites to keep users engaged such as YouTube’s autoplay or SnapChat’s Snap Streaks.

The bill gives social media companies three months to end the practices.

It would also require the creation of features that would let users set limits on time.

The measure joins a string of bills introduced by Hawley in recent months that targets Silicon Valley.