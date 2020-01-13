1  of  2
Protest follows deadly Baltimore weekend

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Twelve people were shot and five people were killed in Baltimore, Maryland Saturday. In response, Baltimore police Commissioner Michael Harrison said he has a plan of action, but some people don’t think it’s enough.

While the police department revealed new plans to address the violence, a large group of residents took to the streets Sunday, calling for more action.

“We have lost too many. And if City Hall doesn’t come get us, if the police commissioners don’t have a plan, what are we going to do? We’re going to make a plan. If not us, then who,” said organizer Tori Rose.

Harrison took to the podium Saturday with new plans to address the wave of deadly crime.

“I’ve been also working with our patrol division to redeploy some of our resources to include SWAT, K-9 and our traffic unit to the affected areas. Also, to include enhanced, high-visibility foot patrols, which we have now been emphasizing for months,” Harrison said.

