FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2018 file photo, a woman takes a puff from a cannabis vape pen in Los Angeles. The serious lung illness affecting hundreds of people in the U.S. who vaped cannabis-based oil is giving Canadian health officials pause as that country prepares to allow the sale of vaping products in its legal marijuana market. No illnesses have yet been reported north of the border, but officials are monitoring the situation closely. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

WICHITA CO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) distributed a health advisory on August 30, 2019, due to an increase in cases of severe pulmonary illnesses among people who vape.

Public health region 2/3, which includes Wichita County, has the highest number of vaping-associated severe lung disease in Texas.

One recommendation from the CDC is to quit using the vape device or ENDS (electronic nicotine delivery system).

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is offering a Quit Tobacco course starting on October 15th, 2019.

The classes will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and a 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. class.

Each participant must attend all four classes to complete the course.

To sign up for the free course or to find out more information, contact Amanda Kennedy at 940-761-7840 or Amanda.kennedy@wichitafallstx.gov.