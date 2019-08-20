Punishment trial for father charged with three counts of child endangerment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury will determine punishment Tuesday for a man arrested with his then wife in connection with shocking accounts of child abuse.

Jonathan and Sara Woody were charged in 2016 after authorities learned of horrific abuse by Sara Woody which included holding a lighter under her stepson’s tongue, hitting their tongues with a spoon, hitting their genitals with a belt, making them lick the toilet bowl, and as punishment for taking food forcing them to drink vinegar and water to make them throw up.

Sara Woody is serving 45 years in prison for a total of 16 convictions of child abuse.

Jonathan Woody pleaded guilty in 30th District Court to three counts of child endangerment involving three of their children.

Authorities say Jonathan Woody was charged for allowing the abuse to continue.

He was also charged with tampering for allegedly trying to get the boys to lie to cover up the abuse, but that was later dismissed.

He has been out on bond on those charges, as well as an aggravated perjury charge.

Attorneys agreed the children will not have to testify again and their testimony in Sara Woody’s trial will be introduced in the punishment phase of Jonathan Woody’s trial.