Puppy with upward facing paws receives corrective surgery

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Oklahoma puppy born with upward facing paws is now running around like a normal dog after corrective surgery and six months of intensive rehabilitation therapy.

Milo was born with congenital dislocation of his elbows, affecting his two front paws, turning them almost 180 degrees.

He couldn’t walk or stand, having to army crawl as a puppy.

The veterinary science team at Oklahoma State University stepped in to save the day, performing corrective surgery when milo was just 7-weeks-old.

His owners, who run a farm and rescue sanctuary, say it was difficult watching Milo in casts, but he never lost his spirit.

“Although, I can say that milo handled it a lot better than I did. He never lost his bark. He has always had a lot to say, that certainly didn’t change.” Jennie Hayes from Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary said.

Part of Milo’s rehabilitation included muscle stretching exercises, short walks and swimming.

And after months of strengthening, Milo can now walk and play just like other dogs.