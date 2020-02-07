Pups graduate from prison

NEVADA (KRNV) — More than a dozen dogs graduated Wednesday from the Pups, Prisoners and Patriots Program at Lovelock State Prison in Nevada.



The program aims to help inmates regain a sense of trust and responsibility, while also helping veterans and first responders after the dogs graduate.

Two inmates share one dog every 12 weeks and prepare them for graduation. The dogs stay in the cell and the inmates train them every day.

During the 12-week programs, the dogs get trained to help their soon-to-be owners with everyday tasks.

Steve Watley, and inmate at Lovelock, said he is just happy to give back.

“I’m doing something positive for the community and for the dogs,” he said. “Giving them a second change is a great pleasure. I Love this program and I wouldn’t want to do anything different.”

