Pure Horror: Blood flood fills Iowa family’s basement!

News
Posted: / Updated:

IOWA (NBC News) — What sounds like a scene from a horror film is reality for the Lestina family of Bagley, Iowa.

Their basement was filled with nearly five inches of animal blood, fat and bones as a result of drainage from a meat locker next door.

The family has lived in their home next to the Dahl’s Custom Meat Locker for ten years, but have never had major issues until recently.

The meat locker had killed hogs and cattle on Thursday, October 3rd and flushed the blood down a floor drain. That drain is apparently connected to the same pipe that drains the Lestina basement.

Nick Lestina says the company is refusing to take responsibility.

“They haven’t reached out at all. In fact, they haven’t taken any accountability for it,” Lestina said. “They say it’s not their fault and told me ‘good luck.’ If I want to do anything about it, it’s on my dime and my schedule.”

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

