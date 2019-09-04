(KFDX/KJTL) — The push for new gun legislation is growing, among some, in the U.S. This comes in the aftermath of numerous mass shootings last month.

Odessa, Texas attempting to rebound after Saturday’s mass shooting which claimed seven lives.

Odessa Texas Mayor, David Turner says, “the events of the other day have shaken this city to its core.”

Seth Ator failed a background check, according to an ATF representative, but a law enforcement official says he used a gun he bought in a private sale. And that didn’t require a background check.

This incident and other recent shootings has some calling for more gun laws.

Sister of shooting victim Carla Byrne, says “I have a gun. I have it for my home to protect my family. It’s not an issue about republicans. It’s not an issue about democrats. This is an issue about humanity.”

And the issue may soon be discussed in the senate.

Voice of senator Mitch Mcconnell, majority leader: “if the president took a position on a bill so that we knew we would actually be making a law and not just having serial votes, I’d be happy to put it on the floor.”

But the president’s stance on guns has varied over the past few weeks.

President Trump said, “I have an appetite for background checks, we’re going to be doing background checks.” “As strong as you make your background checks they would not have stopped any of it.”

In the meantime, some companies are making changes.

Wal-mart says it will stop selling handgun ammo after it sells what it has left in stock

And Kroger joined it, in asking customers to not openly carry weapons, even in states where it’s legal.



Earlier this year, the House passed major gun control legislation for the first time in years.

The HR8 universal background check bill calls for background checks on all gun sales in the U.S. but, it has not been brought up for a vote in the senate.